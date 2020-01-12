Rio Ferdinand sends message to Man United fans about Bruno Fernandes on Twitter

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand sends Manchester United supporters into a frenzy on Twitter

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 12 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand teased Manchester United supporters with a tweet about the club’s apparent interest in Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes on Friday night.

The Portugal international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford over the past 12 months or so, but a transfer has failed to materialise.

However, Manchester United are reported to have rekindled their interest in the Sporting Lisbon star over the past couple of weeks due as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his squad.

In fact, the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reported to have met with Sporting Lisbon’s president and the player’s agents in their London offices on Friday.

With Manchester United supporters understandably on edge awaiting news of a potential deal for Fernandes, Ferdinand took to Twitter on Friday night to post the following on his social media:

“Brunoooooooooooo ⏳⌚️”

He added 30 minutes later: “I’m sitting & waiting like you! Keep refreshing @ManUtd twitter.”

Understandably, Manchester United fans interpreted Ferdinand’s tweet as meaning that a deal for Fernandes was imminent given the inclusion of the egg timer and watch emoji.

However, the BT Sport pundit had to take to Twitter again nearly three hours later after sending Manchester United supporters into meltdown on the social media app.

Ferdinand wrote: “Genuinely don’t… was just having some fun! I’m sitting there watching my @Twitter feed just like you guys! Time for 😴”

Manchester United failed to win their opening three games in 2020 to heap pressure on Solskjaer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to ‘slowest’ Chelsea FC player
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Tottenham
Jurgen Klopp
Sky Sports pundit gives his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports pundit predicts Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Tammy Abraham
BBC Sport pundit raves about Abraham during Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Burnley
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Cup 2020: Rafael Nadal survives De Minaur and Sydney to set 55th meeting with Djokovic
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Eden Hazard exit helped convince Chelsea FC youngster to stay, claims defender
Jurgen Klopp
Steven Gerrard makes honest admission about the Liverpool FC job
ScoopDragon Football News Network