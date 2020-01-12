Rio Ferdinand sends message to Man United fans about Bruno Fernandes on Twitter

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand teased Manchester United supporters with a tweet about the club’s apparent interest in Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes on Friday night.

The Portugal international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford over the past 12 months or so, but a transfer has failed to materialise.

However, Manchester United are reported to have rekindled their interest in the Sporting Lisbon star over the past couple of weeks due as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his squad.

In fact, the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reported to have met with Sporting Lisbon’s president and the player’s agents in their London offices on Friday.

With Manchester United supporters understandably on edge awaiting news of a potential deal for Fernandes, Ferdinand took to Twitter on Friday night to post the following on his social media:

“Brunoooooooooooo ⏳⌚️”

He added 30 minutes later: “I’m sitting & waiting like you! Keep refreshing @ManUtd twitter.”

Understandably, Manchester United fans interpreted Ferdinand’s tweet as meaning that a deal for Fernandes was imminent given the inclusion of the egg timer and watch emoji.

However, the BT Sport pundit had to take to Twitter again nearly three hours later after sending Manchester United supporters into meltdown on the social media app.

Ferdinand wrote: “Genuinely don’t… was just having some fun! I’m sitting there watching my @Twitter feed just like you guys! Time for 😴”

Manchester United failed to win their opening three games in 2020 to heap pressure on Solskjaer.

