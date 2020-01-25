Jurgen Klopp updates Liverpool FC fans on Sadio Mane injury

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC are waiting to assess the extent of Sadio Mane’s injury after he picked up a suspected hamstring problem in the 2-1 win over Wolves on Thursday night.

Mane had to be replaced in the 33rd minute of the Premier League clash at Molineux after pulling up with the problem.

Liverpool FC went on to win the game thanks to Roberto Firmino’s late winner, after Raul Jimenez had cancelled out Jordan Henderson’s opener.

Klopp will be hoping that Mane’s injury is not a serious one as the Reds prepare for a crunch few months towards the end of the season.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Thursday night, Klopp delivered an update about Mane’s situation.

Klopp said: “We don’t know exactly [what the injury is], it’s the muscle. He felt something in the hamstring. We don’t know yet, obviously, we have to wait. We will see.”

Mane has been a key player for Liverpool FC this season and he has helped the Reds to build a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

The Senegal international has scored 11 goals and made six assists in 22 Premier League games for the Reds, and he has also scored twice and set up one goal in the Champions League.

Liverpool FC will travel to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

