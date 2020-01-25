Michael Owen states his prediction for Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday night in one of their toughest Premier League fixtures of the 2019-20 season.

Jordan Henderson broke the deadlock in the eighth minute before Raul Jimenez equalised for the hosts in the 51st minute to threaten to take points off Liverpool FC.

The Reds fought back in the final 10 minutes of the Premier League clash and Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic winner to maintain Liverpool FC’s 16-point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC could field a weakened team for their trip to League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fifth round at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday.

The League One side will welcome the reigning Champions League title holders and runaway Premier League leaders fresh from a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town at the weekend.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Reds to beat Shrewsbury despite the prospect of fielding an inexperienced team against the League One side in the fourth round.

“After their third-round win in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool are again likely to field a young and inexperienced side at New Meadow, but I would be surprised if the League One outfit were able to stop the Reds,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Shrews currently sit 16th in the league and are unbeaten in three, but Liverpool continue to break records this season and I expect them to win this tie at the first time of asking.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to West Ham United in their rearranged Premier League fixture next Wednesday.

The Reds will take on Southampton in their next home fixture on Saturday 1 February.

