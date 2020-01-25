BBC Sport pundit predicts Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup by beating Shrewsbury Town 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds head into the game fresh from their impressive 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night, with Roberto Firmino scoring a late winner to send Liverpool FC 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions towards their FA Cup trip to Shrewsbury Town on Sunday afternoon as they look to keep alive their hopes of a domestic double this season.

The Merseyside outfit sealed their spot in the fourth round thanks to a win over Everton at Anfield earlier this month.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is not expecting the Reds to have any problems when they take on Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This tie is a great reward for Aaron Pierre’s winner for Shrewsbury in their third-round replay with Bristol City.

“Where the Shrews have been unlucky is that Liverpool defenders Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are fit, so the Reds will put out a similar team to the one that beat Everton in round three, just with a little bit more experience.

“The fact that Jurgen Klopp got past a Premier League side last time despite picking a lot of kids means that no-one can say he is disrespecting the FA Cup if he does the same here and gets beaten.

“So it has worked out pretty well for him. With Liverpool playing against Wolves on Thursday night and West Ham next Wednesday, he was never going to play his strongest side in this tie anyway.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on West Ham United away from home.

The Reds will be aiming to claim the three points and move 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

