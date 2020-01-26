Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Harry Redknapp says Liverpool FC have “too much depth” in their squad to fall foul of a potential upset when the Reds make the trip to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp will presumably use the opportunity to rest some of his top players for the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow in the fourth-round tie this weekend.

Liverpool FC came through a tough clash against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Thursday night after Roberto Firmino’s late goal sealed a 2-1 win for the league leaders.

The Reds lost their leading league goal-scorer Sadio Mane to an injury in the Premier League meeting ahead of their clash against the League One side in the FA Cup.

Shrewsbury Town are in 16th position in England’s third tier following a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town in their last league clash ahead of the visit of the Champions League title holders.

Former Spurs manager Redknapp is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a comfortable win against Shrewsbury to progress to the fifth round.

“Liverpool have one hand on the Premier League title and although they fielded a weakened starting eleven in the previous round, were still able to beat local rivals Everton 1-0,” Redknapp told BetVictor.

“They were suffering with a lengthy injury list at the time but the youngsters who stepped in did a great job in helping them to qualify.

“They now face the trip to League One Shrewsbury, with the hosts and thousands watching on live TV looking for an almighty upset.

“The old Gay Meadow witnessed some memorable cup shocks back in the day, and the Shropshire side would love nothing more than to beat the current Champions League holders at their new ground.

“They caused a big surprise in the last round, eliminating high-flying Championship Bristol City, but surely lightning can’t strike twice and Liverpool have too much depth in their squad to allow another major scalp.”

Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Shrewsbury Town in their only previous meeting, which occurred in the FA Cup in 1996.

The Reds will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night before a home fixture against Southampton on Saturday 1 February.

