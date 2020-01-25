Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Tottenham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a draw in their FA Cup fourth-round clash at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League following an impressive run of five victories in their last seven outings.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team were 1-0 winners against Spurs on New Year’s Day thanks to Danny Ings’ winner at St Mary’s.

The Saints squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Wolves before bouncing back by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

Spurs have struggled for consistency under Jose Mourinho over the past month, losing Harry Kane to a serious injury.

Tottenham were 2-1 winners against basement club Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday night to move level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United and Wolves.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Southampton and Tottenham to draw in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at St Mary’s.

“One of the ties of the round and Southampton bounced back from surrendering a two-goal lead at home to Wolves at the weekend when they were comfortable winners at Selhurst Park midweek,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Saints are, arguably, a better side on the road at present and I don’t think either side would be too unhappy if the game finished in a draw.

“Spurs picked up a win against Norwich in the Premier League midweek. The only other game they have won so far in 2020 was the 3rd Round replay at home to Boro after a 1-1 draw in the original tie at the Riverside.

“The Saints won the league game between the sides on New Year’s Day 1-0, but I think Spurs will get a replay in what promises to be a terrific game.”

Southampton will make the trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in their next top-flight fixture on Saturday 1 February.

Spurs, on the other hand, will welcome defending champions Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a day later.

Kane is set to be sidelined with a hamstring injury until April to leave Mourinho without his star striker.

