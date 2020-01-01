BBC Sport pundit predicts Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to continue their resurgence under Jose Mourinho by beating Southampton away from home on New Year’s Day.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed something of an uptick in form since Mourinho was brought in as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor back at the end of November.

Spurs will be aiming to return to winning ways in the top flight after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich City at Carrow Road last time out.

The north London side currently find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC heading into the new year.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Mourinho’s men to claim all three points when they travel to St Mary’s in their first Premier League game of 2020.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Tottenham are a bit of a conundrum.

“It’s taken Jose Mourinho a lot longer to mould Spurs into the team he wants – and it may only really happen when he has brought in players he wants.

“I feel they do have so much quality that if they get it right against Southampton, who are on a nice little run, then they will win comfortably.”

Tottenham will be in a FA Cup action on Sunday 5 January when they travel to Middlesbrough in the third round.

After that, Spurs will prepare for Premier League games at home to Liverpool FC and away to Watford.

Mourinho has been tasked with keeping Spurs in the top four this season after they ended up in fourth place last term.

