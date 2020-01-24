BBC Sport pundit predicts Southampton v Tottenham in FA Cup

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Southampton to knock Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup in their fourth-round clash on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs head into the game looking to beat their Premier League rivals when they travel to St Mary’s this week.

The Lilywhites were 2-1 winners against Norwich City on Wednesday night in the Premier League as they moved up into sixth place in the table and level on points with Manchester United.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks under Jose Mourinho, with the Lilywhites having won just one of their last five games in the top flight.

Spurs beat Middlesbrough to reach the fourth round, while Southampton overcame Huddersfield to set up the fourth-round clash against the north Londoners.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see the home side claim the victory and book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Southampton are on the up and their form is so good they are now only three points behind Tottenham in the Premier League, and also three points off fifth place.

“That tells you how much Saints have picked up, and they have been winning games by playing extremely well, not by being jammy.

“Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was willing to take the blame when his side lost 9-0 at home to Leicester in October, so I think he deserves the credit for turning things around, and with the same group of players.

“I’d back Hasenhttl again here, too. Saints beat Tottenham when they met at St Mary’s in the league on New Year’s Day, and I can see this tie having the same outcome.

“Jose Mourinho was supposedly meant to be delivering trophies when he arrived as Tottenham manager in November but their situation means the top four, and Champions League football, is what they really need.”

Tottenham are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they seek a top-four finish under Mourinho this season.

They will return to Premier League action with a crunch home clash against Manchester City on Sunday 2 February.

