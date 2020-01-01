Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw with relegation candidates Norwich City at Carrow Road at the weekend.

Christian Eriksen netted a brilliant free-kick to level before Serge Aurier scored an unfortunate own-goal.

However, Spurs captain Harry Kane earned a penalty for the visitors before the England international converted the spot-kick with seven minutes left to play.

Southampton are on a good run of form following victories on the road at Aston Villa and Chelsea FC to move the Saints clear of relegation danger.

The Saints drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at St Mary’s in their last Premier League fixture on Saturday evening.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to beat Southampton to get their top-four bid back on track.

“Southampton have lost just two of their last eight league games, but they continue to pick up more points on the road than they do on home soil,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Spurs came from behind twice to get a draw at Norwich at the weekend and won the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Stadium 2-1 back in September despite playing for an hour with 10-men.

“I expect the visitors to take all three points at St Mary’s.”

Tottenham are in sixth place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Spurs appointed Jose Mourinho as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement back in November after a slow start to the season.

The north London side have won six of their 10 games under Mourinho, losing to Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games.

