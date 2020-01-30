Tottenham in talks to sign Chelsea FC forward – report

Tottenham are keen on a deal to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea FC, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 30 January 2020, 05:00 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks about sign signing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea FC, according to reports.

Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Lilywhites are pursuing a potential deal to land the French forward before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The same story says that Tottenham are looking to bring in some attacking reinforcements this week as striker Harry Kane recovers from hamstring surgery.

Giroud’s contract at Chelsea FC expires in the summer and Spurs are reported to have offered the former Arsenal man an 18-month contract to link up with Jose Mourinho’s side.

The 33-year-old Giroud has barely featured for Chelsea FC this season, and he has only made two starts in the Premier League and five appearances in the top flight in total.

His only other appearance for Chelsea FC this season came when he was a substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Valencia in the Champions League back in September at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City this weekend.

The Blues head up north on Saturday lunchtime as they look to try and close the eight-point gap to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

