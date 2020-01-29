Paul Merson predicts where Tottenham Hotspur will finish

Paul Merson says Tottenham will struggle to get in the top four if they fail to replace Christian Eriksen

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 29 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Paul Merson
Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson says Tottenham will struggled to get into the top four this season if they do not replace Christian Eriksen.

The Danish playmaker is on his way to Inter Milan from Spurs this month before the January transfer window closes at the end of the week.

The north London side are likely to look for replacements for Eriksen in the coming days but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to strike any deals before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Spurs currently find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League table and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

And former Arsenal star Merson feels that Tottenham will be unlikely to break into the top four this season unless they bring in a suitable replacement for Eriksen.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “I’m quite shocked. For Tottenham to sell Christian Eriksen for £17m… that’s a cup of tea in the football world in this day and age!

“Tottenham need to get into the top four. They’re in a new stadium, they’ve brought Jose Mourinho in… I’d be shocked if they were able to replace Eriksen in four days. and if they don’t replace him, I don’t see them getting in [the top four].

“I know he hasn’t been pulling up trees – and I know he’s had a bit of stick recently from the fans – but they haven’t got anyone better. If I was Jose, I would have been saying, sort yourself out and stay.”

Tottenham are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon at their home ground.

After that, they will take on Southampton in the replay of their FA Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday 5 February.

Spurs will then travel to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Sunday 16 February.

