Tottenham in talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid – report

Tottenham Hotspur are actively working on a deal to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale before January’s transfer deadline, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Spurs are interested in a swoop to sign the Wales international to bolster their squad for the rest of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen to sign three more players for Tottenham’s squad within the next week after adding Gelson Fernandes to his squad earlier this month.

According to the same story, Spurs and Real Madrid are discussing a permanent switch for the Welsh winger after the prospect of a loan was ruled out.

The Daily Express go on to add that Tottenham are also interested in a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund duo Paco Alcacer and Mario Gotze to bolster their ranks.

Bale has enjoyed a glittering career at Real Madrid since his £85.7m move to the Spanish capital from Spurs in 2013.

The 30-year-old has won four Champions League titles and the La Liga title – although he has struggled with a number of injuries during his time in Spain.

Spurs are without Harry Kane for the next few months after the Tottenham captain suffered an injury setback.

Tottenham will take on Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

