Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Leicester star – report

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is interested in Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 2 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Spurs are interested in a swoop for the Portugal international following his impressive form for the Premier League title challengers.

The same article states that Mourinho is ready to spearhead a £30m offer to sign the former Porto defender in order to bolster Tottenham’s leaky defence.

According to the same story, Tottenham could face competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain for the Portuguese full-back.

The Daily Express goes on to add that Mourinho’s former club Manchester United have also been attributed with an interest in Pereira as well as Spanish champions FC Barcelona.

Leicester would presumably be reluctant to lose a player that they signed in a €25m deal from 2004 Champions League winners Porto in 2018.

Pereira won Leicester’s player of the season award last term following a return of two goals in 37 appearances in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals and has made one assist in Leicester’s title challenge so far to play a key role in Brendan Rodgers’ defence.

Only Liverpool FC have a better defensive record than Leicester in the English top flight.

Mourinho will be eager to improve Tottenham’s defence given the inconsistent performances of right-back Serge Aurier.

