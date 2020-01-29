Reporter claims Tottenham ‘one step away’ from signing 22-year-old

Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Steven Bergwijn from PSV, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano

Wednesday 29 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are “one step away” from completing a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands winger has been heavily linked with a move to the north London side over the past couple of days as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his squad in his first transfer window in charge of Spurs.

Tottenham were reported to have made a move for the 22-year-old on Sunday before the PSV winger flew into the English capital to thrash out personal terms with last season’s Champions League runners-up.

Bergwijn didn’t feature in PSV’s 1-1 draw with FC Twente on Sunday to fuel speculation surrounding his future at the Dutch giants.

Italian reporter Romano took to Twitter to provide an update on Bergwijn’s proposed moved to Tottenham.

Romano wrote the following on the social media site: “Tottenham are one step away from signing Steven Bergwjin. Last details to be completed between Spurs and PSV on the final fee (€31M) and then… here we go! ⚪️”

Tottenham have already signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Gelson Fernandes in the January transfer window.

The north London side will take on defending champions Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs are in sixth position in the Premier League table in the race to finish in the top four.

