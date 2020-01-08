Tottenham offered the chance to sign 24-year-old French striker – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar on loan, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Spurs have been presented with the opportunity to recruit Lemar for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the north London side would also have the option to sign Lemar on a permanent €60m deal at the end of the 2019-20 season.

According to the same story, los Rojiblancos would demand an initial €6m loan fee from Tottenham for the 24-year-old Atletico flop in the January transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Lemar is eager to secure a January move following a disappointing start to his Atletico career since his move to the Spanish capital back in 2018.

The Independent claim that Spurs are one of a number of clubs interested in Lemar, adding that Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Lemar’s current situation.

Lemar was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool FC in the 2017 summer transfer window but a big-money deal failed to materialise with either club.

The France international has scored three times in 64 games in all competitions since his £52.7m move to Atletico from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco back in 2017.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip