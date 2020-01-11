Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Tottenham Hotspur to extend their unbeaten run in north London on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC will be looking to cement their imposing lead at the top of the Premier League table before defending champions Manchester City play a day later.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Sheffield United at Anfield on New Year’s Day to record their 19th top-flight victory of the Premier League campaign so far.

Jurgen Klopp rested his first-team stars for their FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield last weekend and the move paid dividends.

Curtis Jones scored a brilliant winner to help Liverpool FC ease to a 1-0 win over their derby rivals Everton in the cup clash.

Spurs suffered a blow this week after Harry Kane was ruled out for four months with a hamstring problem.

Tottenham are winless in their last two Premier League games following a stalemate at Norwich City before a 1-0 loss to Southampton.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson believes that the Reds will have too much firepower for Tottenham in north London on Saturday night.

“When I think of this fixture, I think of Dejan Lovren’s terrible day at Wembley in 2017 when Harry Kane took him apart. in a 4-1 defeat,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Reds are a much better team now, though, and Spurs are not quite the same either – although for a different reason.

“Without Kane, I don’t know how Spurs will hurt Liverpool.

“Yes, Christian Eriksen can play but he is a free agent in the summer and able to talk to other clubs – is he really going to pull his finger out and run around with the possibility of getting injured? I am not sure about that.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Spurs at Anfield back in October after goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Kane had broken the deadlock in the first minute of the top-flight clash.

