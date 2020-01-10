Sky Sports pundit gives his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Tottenham Hotspur to hold Liverpool FC to a 1-1 draw in Saturday night’s Premier League clash in north London.

The Reds head into the game looking to continue their stunning start to the new Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently flying high at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC have won all but one of their Premier League games so far this season and the Merseyside outfit have only dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United so far.

Klopp’s men are clearly the team to beat this season and they are currently 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Tottenham, meanwhile, head into the game looking to return to winning ways after their defeat by Southampton last time out.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is fully expecting to see the home side earn a point against the Reds on Saturday evening in north London.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “It is a cracking game. Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko are out. Jose Mourinho never makes injuries an excuse, but he knows they are in a struggle with the injuries, which he has come out and said. That sounds like an excuse!

“Liverpool are rolling along like a beautiful train.Every player is thriving, but not everyone is playing brilliantly.

“Jurgen Klopp was spot on when he said they could improve. If the front three hit form at the same time they will blow teams away.

“But Jose has always been the manager who will get a result from this sort of game. He will block the wide areas and will highlight where the real dangers lie.

“He may play Lucas Moura down the middle and Heung-Min Son out the left, and try to bring in players to counter-attack and block the path of the full-backs.

“It will not stop the title march; it may deflect it for a while but I think Liverpool will be happy with a point from this. It will be an away performance from Tottenham in this one, but it is the only way you can stop them.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to try and win the Premier League title after having finished a single point behind Manchester City last term.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are aiming to keep their place in the top four after Mourinho was brought in to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the end of November.

