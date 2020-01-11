Trent Alexander-Arnold predicts Tottenham v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates that they are in for a “very tough” game when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Saturday night.

The Merseyside outfit head into the game looking to try and keep up their stunning start to the new season under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC have only dropped two points in the Premier League this term and they currently find themselves 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

The Reds head into the game fresh from their 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup third round last time out.

Alexander-Arnold, however, is warning his team-mates not to underestimate the threat posed by Jose Mourinho’s men when they travel to north London this weekend.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website, Alexander-Arnold said: “Obviously we know it’s going to be a very, very tough game.

“They’ve got world-class players all over the pitch, a world-class manager. It’s something that we need to be ready for.

“It’s going to be a difficult game but we know that if we play the right way and we have the right ideas – the manager will instil them into us over the course of the week, we understand that we’ll have a game-plan going there.

“Our main objective is to win and that’s what we’ll be hoping to do.”

Alexander-Arnold has been earning huge amounts of praise for his performances for Liverpool FC this season, with the Reds youngster having scoring two goals and made eight assists in the top flight so far this term.

The 21-year-old has also made one assist in five Champions League games for the Reds this season as they bid to challenge for silverware on all fronts.

