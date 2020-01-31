Michael Owen predicts Tottenham v Man City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash in north London on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites head into the game on the back of their 1-1 draw with Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend.

Tottenham have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks under Jose Mourinho, with Spurs having won just one of their last five games in the top flight.

They are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for next season.

Manchester City, meanwhile, head into the game fresh from having sealed their spot in the League Cup final thanks to their aggregate win over Manchester United in midweek.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing Manchester City to claim all three points when they travel to north London this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Spurs limped over the line to beat Norwich on home soil in their last league game, but I don’t think they will be a match for City back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

“You must go back to October 2016 for the last time Spurs beat City in the Premier League, although they did famously knock City out of the Champions League on away goals last season.

“The sides shared four-goals at the Etihad in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but if there are four goals again in the capital on Sunday, I believe City will pick up the lion’s share.”

Tottenham will take on Southampton in their FA Cup replay on Wednesday night.

After that, they will travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League after their winter break in the top flight.

Spurs will then host RB Leipzig in the first round of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday 19 February.

