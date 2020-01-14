Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Middlesbrough

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 14 January 2020, 08:45 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat Middlesbrough and book their place in the FA Cup fourth round on Tuesday night.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw by the Championship side at the Riverside in the third-round clash earlier this month to force a replay.

Lucas Moura equalised for the London side at Middlesbrough 11 minutes after Ashley Fletcher broke the deadlock for Boro.

Tottenham have failed to win their last four games in all competitions to leave Jose Mourinho facing some pressure for the first time.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Saturday evening after Roberto Firmino scored a first-half winner.

Tottenham will be aiming to win some silverware under Mourinho this term, especially as a fourth-placed finish is far from certain.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Spurs to edge past Middlesbrough in a high-scoring game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Spurs did have their late opportunities to salvage a point against Liverpool on Saturday evening, but they were outplayed for long periods of the game and the Reds could, and probably should, have been out of sight at halftime at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I don’t expect this current Spurs side to just roll over a Boro side who are unbeaten in a month and won at Championship leaders West Brom in the period.

“Boro were travelling down to London on Monday and staying in the capital until the weekend, given they face a massive game in the Championship against Fulham on Friday evening.

“Manager Jonathan Woodgate and all at the Riverside know that a good second half of the campaign could still see them make the playoffs and the league is their priority, but former Spurs players Woodgate and his assistant Robbie Keane will make sure their side give a good account of themselves back in north London.”

Spurs appointed Mourinho as their new manager back in December after the north London side’s poor start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham are in eighth position in the Premier League table and nine points adrift of their bitter London rivals Chelsea FC in fourth spot.

Spurs will make the short trip to Watford in their next Premier League game at Saturday lunchtime.

