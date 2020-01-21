Charlie Nicholas states his prediction for Tottenham v Norwich

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Norwich City in their home clash on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after their winless run under Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have not won any of their last four games in the Premier League and that run of form has caused them to lose ground in the race for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Mourinho’s men are now preparing to welcome the Canaries to north London as they look to return to winning ways and get their top-four bid back on track.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Spurs to claim all three points when they host the Canaries in north London in midweek.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “How many teams are rebuilding? Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham all are.

“I do not know what Jose Mourinho is doing differently. The Harry Kane injury is a blow but Tottenham have handled an injury to Kane in the past. Dele Alli stropped when he was brought off, while Norwich grinded out a win.

“It is a must-win scenario for Tottenham. Jose has been brought in to deliver the top four, and if he does not do this he will be seen as a failure.

“The Tottenham players do not look as though they are enjoying their time right now. They will win this one, and I see it being comfortable enough for Tottenham.”

Tottenham are aiming to make their way back into the top four in Mourinho’s first campaign in charge.

The north London side will travel to Southampton in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Saturday afternoon.

After that, they will turn their attentions towards preparing for their crunch clash against Manchester City at home in the Premier League on 2 February.

