Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Norwich

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to edge to a 2-1 win against Norwich on Wednesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 22 January 2020, 05:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Norwich City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

Spurs will be looking to return to winning ways to rebuild some momentum under Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese head coach hit his first difficult patch since taking charge of the north London side.

Tottenham have failed to win their last four Premier League games to drop down to eighth position in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Spurs were a tad fortunate to secure a goalless draw with Watford at Vicarage Road at the weekend after Troy Deeney missed a penalty.

Tottenham’s winless run started with a 2-2 draw with Norwich at Carrow Road when Mourinho’s men came from behind twice to rescue a point.

Spurs have lost to Southampton and Liverpool FC by a 1-0 scoreline sandwiched in between their stalemates at Norwich and Watford.

The Canaries have won two of their last three games in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Spurs to edge to a 2-1 win over Norwich in north London on Wednesday night.

“Tottenham have now gone four league games without a win, and three without a goal – so it is fair to say their manager Jose Mourinho needs both to arrive on Wednesday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I know they are without Harry Kane and he is a big miss but they coped without him last year, when they went with the pace of Lucas Moura and Son-Heung Min.

“Mourinho has to come up with something here – and he really should be able to find a way to beat the Premier League’s bottom team at home.

“Norwich played well when these two sides met at Carrow Road last month, but they have the worst away record in the Premier Division so it is hard to see them getting anything this time.”

Tottenham have finished in the Premier League’s top four in the last four seasons.

