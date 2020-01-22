Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Norwich

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to end their winless run with an emphatic victory over Norwich City in north London on Wednesday night.

Spurs have failed to record a win in their last four Premier League outings, collecting two points from a possible 12 to lose ground on Chelsea FC in the top-four race.

Tottenham began their winless run with a 2-2 draw at Norwich City after the north London side came from behind twice to rescue a point against the promoted side.

The Lilywhites lost 1-0 to Southampton and Liverpool FC before Mourinho’s men went a third successive Premier League game without a game following a 0-0 draw with Watford at the weekend.

Norwich were 1-0 winners against Bournemouth at Carrow Road on Saturday thanks to Teemu Pukki’s decisive goal from the penalty spot in the first half.

The Canaries are bottom of the Premier League table and six points from safety after failing to win their previous five games before Saturday’s win over 19th-placed Bournemouth.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Spurs to win by a two-goal margin against Norwich on Wednesday night.

“Spurs have failed to score in three league games for the first time in over six years, and they had to thank Troy Deeney’s missed penalty at Vicarage Road at the weekend for their first clean sheet on the road in the league since winning 3-0 at Cardiff on New Year’s Day 2019!” Owen told BetVictor.

“Norwich had to beat Bournemouth at Carrow Road on Saturday to keep in touch with the clubs around them at the foot of the league, but I would be surprised if Spurs did not take all three points although they are without a win in their last six league games without striker Harry Kane.”

Spurs have managed to win one of their last six Premier League outings.

