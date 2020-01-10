Michael Owen gives his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to keep their unbeaten run going with a victory over Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Saturday evening.

The Reds are sitting 13 points clear of their closest title rivals Leicester City following their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Anfield on New Year’s Day.

Liverpool FC have won 19 of their 20 fixtures in the Premier League this term, only dropping points in a goalless draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are 28 points ahead of sixth-placed Tottenham due to the north London side’s inconsistent results under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho this term.

Spurs have managed to hoist themselves up to sixth spot since Mourinho’s appointment after the former Chelsea FC and Manchester United boss inherited the Tottenham side in the bottom half of the table.

Tottenham have failed to win their last two Premier League games following a 1-0 loss to Southampton last time out at St Mary’s Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Premier League leaders to beat Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Spurs have only kept one clean sheet in 12 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions, although he will have been delighted to see his side come from a goal down to get a replay in the FA Cup at the Riverside on Sunday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“What else can you say about Liverpool? The vast majority of Jurgen Klopp’s side have not played since their fluent 2-0 win at home to Sheffield United on January 2nd, and their FA Cup win with a largely reserve side shows the confidence, belief and talent at the club at present.

“Liverpool have picked up 58 points from their 20 league games so far this season. Jose Mourinho would love to stop the Reds in their tracks, but this is Liverpool’s time and I expect to see Jurgen Klopp’s side march on at the top of the league.”

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Tottenham in the Champions League final last season thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

The Reds have won their last four games against Spurs in all competitions.

