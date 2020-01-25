BBC Sport pundit predicts Tranmere v Man United in the FA Cup

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to bounce back from their recent struggles by claiming a 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Burnley in the Premier League in midweek.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under intense pressure in recent weeks following Manchester United’s stuttering form, with the Red Devils having won just two of their last five games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have lost three of their last four outings in the English top flight but they will be hoping to put that disappointing form behind them when they take on Tranmere in the FA Cup this weekend.

Manchester United needed a replay to see off Wolves in the third round this month.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Manchester United book their place in the fifth-round draw with a comfortable win this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Tranmere’s pitch at Prenton Park is horrendous, and they have done brilliantly to get this far, but I still think United will win. They have to, don’t they?

“With the way things are going for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he badly needs to stay in this competition.

“The issue is not just the fact his side are losing games, it is the fact they are putting in performances – like the one against Burnley on Wednesday – where they are nowhere near the standard of the opposition.

“The problem for Solskjaer is the same things are lacking every week – where is the progress? Although I would add that the mess that the club is in is not all his fault, and the part he has played in it is a relatively small one for me.”

Manchester United will return to League Cup action on Wednesday night when they travel to Manchester City for the return leg of their semi-final tie.

After that, the Red Devils will take on Wolves at home in the Premier League on 1 February.

