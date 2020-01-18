Sky Sports pundit predicts Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Watford to claim a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Lilywhites head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after their 1-0 home defeat by Liverpool FC in north London last weekend.

Tottenham have struggled for consistent form under new boss Jose Mourinho in recent weeks, with the Lilywhites having only won one of their last five games in the top flight, drawing one and losing three.

Mourinho will be desperate for his side to return to winning ways when they make the trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday lunchtime as the Portugese coach looks to steer Spurs back into contention for a top-four finish.

Watford are currently 17th in the table and have won four of their last five games under Nigel Pearson.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Watford to continue their impressive run with a victory against Spurs in front of their home fans on Saturday night.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Tottenham will miss Harry Kane. They have survived before but he is their best player, so they will miss him.

“They have the same defence that they have had in the last three or four years. They still play the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Harry Winks just in front, as well as adding Davinson Sanchez to that over the years. Where is the crisis? Is there really that much to worry about?

“I heard the Tottenham fans were having a pop at Christian Eriksen. Why are they booing him? Did they boo Vertonghen, Alderweireld or Rose? No. Why focus on Christian Eriksen? He has been a fabulous player for them. They are back to being pessimists and searching for excuses.

“Nigel Pearson has been honest and told his Watford team that they are good players. The defence are listening to Pearson as he knows what he is doing in that department.

“They are getting more and more belief, despite this being a tough match.”

Tottenham, who are currently eighth in the table, will host Norwich in the Premier League in midweek, before an FA Cup trip to Southampton in the fourth round next weekend.

