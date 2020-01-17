Michael Owen states his prediction for Watford v Tottenham

Pundit Michael Owen believes Watford will cause an upset against Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 17 January 2020, 05:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Watford to beat Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs returned to winning ways on Tuesday night thanks to a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Giovani lo Celso and Erik Lamela got on the score-sheet to set up a fourth-round clash against Southampton at St Mary’s in the FA Cup.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in north London last weekend after Roberto Firmino scored a first-half winner for the visitors.

Spurs haven’t won a Premier League game in their last three outings after hitting their first difficult patch under Mauricio Pochettino’s successor Jose Mourinho.

Watford have been in a rich vein of form since Nigel Pearson took over the reins of the London side back in December.

The Hornets are unbeaten in their last five top-flight fixtures, securing four victories to hoist themselves into 17th place after previously being rooted to the bottom of the table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Watford to secure a win against Tottenham at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Watford have picked up thirteen points out of a possible 15 – including winning their last three – and they have been a revelation since Nigel Pearson took over at Vicarage Road,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Hornets won the corresponding game 2-1 last season and got a point at Spurs in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

“I see no reason why the hosts can’t continue their excellent recent run against a Spurs side who may have been flattered to run Liverpool so close at the weekend.”

Spurs have only managed to win two of their last six meetings in all competitions.

Tottenham finished in fourth place in the last four seasons under Mourinho’s predecessor Pochettino.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil reveals what’s changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer told 25-year-old would be perfect signing for Man United
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal interested in signing 23-year-old AC Milan star – report
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Mikel Arteta issues blunt warning to Arsenal forwards
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta wants two Arsenal loan signings in January – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time champ Djokovic eyes No1; is drawn in Federer half
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC’s Tammy Abraham aiming to ‘steal ideas’ from English striker
ScoopDragon Football News Network