Michael Owen states his prediction for Watford v Tottenham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Watford to beat Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs returned to winning ways on Tuesday night thanks to a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Giovani lo Celso and Erik Lamela got on the score-sheet to set up a fourth-round clash against Southampton at St Mary’s in the FA Cup.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in north London last weekend after Roberto Firmino scored a first-half winner for the visitors.

Spurs haven’t won a Premier League game in their last three outings after hitting their first difficult patch under Mauricio Pochettino’s successor Jose Mourinho.

Watford have been in a rich vein of form since Nigel Pearson took over the reins of the London side back in December.

The Hornets are unbeaten in their last five top-flight fixtures, securing four victories to hoist themselves into 17th place after previously being rooted to the bottom of the table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Watford to secure a win against Tottenham at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Watford have picked up thirteen points out of a possible 15 – including winning their last three – and they have been a revelation since Nigel Pearson took over at Vicarage Road,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Hornets won the corresponding game 2-1 last season and got a point at Spurs in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

“I see no reason why the hosts can’t continue their excellent recent run against a Spurs side who may have been flattered to run Liverpool so close at the weekend.”

Spurs have only managed to win two of their last six meetings in all competitions.

Tottenham finished in fourth place in the last four seasons under Mourinho’s predecessor Pochettino.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip