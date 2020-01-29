Michael Owen predicts West Ham v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic victory over West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The Reds head into the clash in a dominant position in the top flight, with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Liverpool FC can extend their lead at the top to 16 points if they are able to beat West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night as they aim for their first ever Premier League title.

The Merseyside outfit head into the game on the back of their 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

However, former Liverpool FC star Owen is not expecting the Reds – who have only dropped two points all season – to have any problems when they take on the Hammers this week.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool will go nineteen points clear at the top of the Premier League if they win at the London Stadium in midweek as the records continue to tumble for the Reds this season.

“Yes, they were held to a 2-2 draw following a terrific comeback from Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Sunday, but they have picked up 67 out of a possible 69 points so far this season and that is five more than any other side have achieved after 23 league games in English top-flight history.

“When you consider the great Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City sides of the past, that is a remarkable achievement.

“David Moyes saw his side fail to have a shot on target until the 90th minute against West Brom in the FA Cup at the weekend and he will demand an improved showing from his side against the league leaders.

“Liverpool are again likely to be without Sadio Mane, who limped off against Wolves at Molineux a week ago with a troubled hamstring, but they are so resilient and determined that I believe they will pick up another three points even though the hosts are fighting for their Premier League lives.”

Liverpool FC have won 22 of their 23 games in the Premier League this season as they established themselves as the firm favourites to win the title.

The Reds will take on Southampton at Anfield in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

