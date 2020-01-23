Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker says Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Wolves could prove a decisive victory in the Reds’ bid to win a first Premier League title.

The Merseyside outfit were looking to extend their unbeaten run to 40 games at Wolves following their 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the weekend.

Liverpool FC needed just eight minutes to break the deadlock when Jordan Henderson steered a header past Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal.

The Reds suffered a blow before half-time when Sadio Mane was forced off due to an injury, with January signing Takumi Minamino replacing the Senegal star.

Wolves levelled in the sixth minute of the second half when Adama Traore teed up Mexico international Raul Jimenez following a brilliant run and cross.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead as the Liverpool FC defence were put under real pressure in the second half at Molineux Stadium.

Liverpool FC, though, extended their winning run thanks to Roberto Firmino’s brilliant winner with five minutes to go at Wolves.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to reflect on a huge win for Liverpool FC in the context of the Premier League title race.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “If @LFC hold on here, I think they’ll win the league.”

Liverpool FC will take on Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday evening.

The Reds will make the trip to West Ham United in their next Premier League game at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC can afford to lose six of their remaining 15 games and still win the title.

