Jamie Carragher reacts to Roberto Firmino’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Wolves

Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to celebrate Roberto Firmino’s winner in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory at Wolves on Thursday night.

The Reds required just eight minutes to break the deadlock when Jordan Henderson guided a header past Rui Patricio from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner.

Liverpool FC’s leading goal-scorer Sadio Mane was replaced by January signing Takumi Minamino before half-time due to an injury.

Wolves, though, weren’t deterred as the sixth-placed team put the Premier League leaders under sustained pressure after Henderson’s winner.

Adama Traore was a particular threat for the home side and the 23-year-old provided the cross for Raul Jimenez to equalise in 51st minute.

Wolves continued to press for a winner as Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp altered his formation in an attempt to contain the rampant hosts.

However, the Reds extended their winning run to 14 games thanks Roberto Firmino who fired into the roof of the net with six minutes left to play.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher took to Twitter to react to Firmino’s winner.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Turkey teeth does it again! #WOLLIV”

Liverpool FC will take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon in their next fixture when Klopp will presumably rest some of his big-name players.

The Reds will be hoping Mane’s injury isn’t serious ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to West Ham United at the London Stadium next Wednesday.

Liverpool FC are 16 points ahead of defending Premier League champions Manchester City in the title race.

