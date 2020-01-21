Jurgen Klopp previews Wolves v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool FC won’t get carried away with their lead at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Thursday’s trip to Wolves.

Liverpool FC moved 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City after the Reds were 2-0 winners against their bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 14th minute before Mohamed Salah scored his first goal against Manchester United on the stroke of full-time to end the away side’s resistance.

Liverpool FC’s win against the fierce rivals allowed Klopp’s side to extend their lead to 16 points with a game in hand after Manchester City and Leicester City dropped points on Saturday.

Some Reds supporters were singing about winning the league in the final minutes of Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

However, Liverpool FC boss Klopp is refusing to get carried away by the result and their sizeable lead at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Thursday night’s trip to Wolves.

“They [the fans] can sing whatever they want – apart from my name before the game is finished!” Klopp told his post-match media conference.

“I’m not here to dictate what they have to sing. If our fans would not be in a good mood now, that would be really strange. The only thing that I can tell you is that we are here to work. It’s as easy as that.

“Of course, it is a very positive atmosphere even in the interviews after the game, but I have to keep myself concentrated in the interviews because I know already we play on Thursday against Wolves. That’s the truth.

“To be honest, I am only interested in that game and nothing else. But of course they [the fans] are allowed to dream, to sing, whatever they want – as long as they do their job as well in the moment when we play, all fine.

“We will not be part of that party yet, but it is not a problem because we know our job.”

Klopp has won 150 games in all competitions since taking charge of Liverpool FC back in October 2015.

Liverpool FC haven’t won the Premier League title but the Merseyside outfit have finished in second place on four different occasions.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip