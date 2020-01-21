Jurgen Klopp previews Wolves v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp is refusing to indulge in Liverpool FC title talk ahead of Thursday's trip to Wolves

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 21 January 2020, 05:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool FC won’t get carried away with their lead at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Thursday’s trip to Wolves.

Liverpool FC moved 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City after the Reds were 2-0 winners against their bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 14th minute before Mohamed Salah scored his first goal against Manchester United on the stroke of full-time to end the away side’s resistance.

Liverpool FC’s win against the fierce rivals allowed Klopp’s side to extend their lead to 16 points with a game in hand after Manchester City and Leicester City dropped points on Saturday.

Some Reds supporters were singing about winning the league in the final minutes of Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

However, Liverpool FC boss Klopp is refusing to get carried away by the result and their sizeable lead at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Thursday night’s trip to Wolves.

“They [the fans] can sing whatever they want – apart from my name before the game is finished!” Klopp told his post-match media conference.

“I’m not here to dictate what they have to sing. If our fans would not be in a good mood now, that would be really strange. The only thing that I can tell you is that we are here to work. It’s as easy as that.

“Of course, it is a very positive atmosphere even in the interviews after the game, but I have to keep myself concentrated in the interviews because I know already we play on Thursday against Wolves. That’s the truth.

“To be honest, I am only interested in that game and nothing else. But of course they [the fans] are allowed to dream, to sing, whatever they want – as long as they do their job as well in the moment when we play, all fine.

“We will not be part of that party yet, but it is not a problem because we know our job.”

Klopp has won 150 games in all competitions since taking charge of Liverpool FC back in October 2015.

Liverpool FC haven’t won the Premier League title but the Merseyside outfit have finished in second place on four different occasions.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC
Jurgen Klopp
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC they can’t rely on 22-year-old
Ian Wright
Ian Wright suggests one signing that Chelsea FC need to make
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: What I think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening wins
Linda Pizzuti Henry shared a video from the game on Twitter (Photo: Linda Pizzuti Henry / Twitter)
Liverpool FC owner’s wife reacts to the 2-0 win over Man United
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC they can’t rely on 22-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network