Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves v Liverpool FC

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson is backing Wolves to hold Liverpool FC to a draw at Molineux Stadium on Thursday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 22 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson believes that Liverpool FC will drop points for just the second time in the Premier League this season when the leaders make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday to extend their lead to 16 points at the top of the table after matchday 23.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah sealed three points to ensure Liverpool FC extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Only Manchester United have taken points off Liverpool FC after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford back in October.

Wolves, meanwhile, came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against in-form Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Wolves to hold Liverpool FC to a draw on Thursday night.

“Everything about Wolves is impressive – their manager Nuno Espirito Santo, their style of play and their threat going forward,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “They are a very skilful outfit.

“Do I think they are going to be the team to end Liverpool’s long unbeaten run? Not quite, because Wolves are not brilliant at home, but this is still the Reds’ most difficult game for a long time – and I am going for a draw here.”

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Wolves in the reverse fixture back in December following Sadio Mane’s controversial first-half winner.

The Reds have won their last three Premier League games against Wolves, scoring five times without reply.

However, Wolves have beaten Liverpool FC in successive FA Cup ties over the past three years.

Liverpool FC have collected 64 points from a possible 66 in a near flawless season from Klopp’s men.

