Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is confident that Liverpool FC will extend their winning run against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Thursday night.

The Reds have now beaten every team in the Premier League this season following their 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah allowed the Reds to extend their lead to 16 points at the top of the table ahead of defending champions Manchester City with a game in hand.

Liverpool FC have collected 64 points from their opening 22 games of the Premier League season, a feat which no team has done in Europe’s big five leagues previously.

Wolves came from 2-0 down to secure a sensational 3-2 victory over in-form Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Raul Jimenez.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are in sixth place in the Premier League table and putting Manchester United and Chelsea FC under pressure in the race for a top-four spot.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to ease past Wolves in a high-scoring game at Molineux Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Wolves came from two goals down to win at St Mary’s on Saturday, but they have now conceded the first goal in their last seven league games and I’m not convinced they can give Liverpool a goal start at Molineux on Thursday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The reverse fixture between the sides at Anfield over Christmas was a cracker, with the visitors arguably unfortunate not to pick up a point.

“But Liverpool are in such irresistible form at present that they cannot be opposed.”

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Wolves in the reverse fixture at the end of December after Sadio Mane scored a controversial winner for the Merseyside outfit before half-time.

The Reds have won their last three league games against Wolves.

