Sky Sports pundit predicts Wolves v Liverpool FC

Charlie Nicholas is backing Wolves to claim a 2-1 win over Liverpool FC in their Premier League clash on Thursday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to try and continue their stunning start to the new season under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC are yet to lose a single game this season, with the Reds currently flying high at the top of the table and having won all but one of their Premier League games this term.

The Merseyside outfit also have a game in hand on their closest rivals as they eye up the first Premier League title in the club’s history.

Liverpool FC are now preparing for their trip to Molineux to face Wolves on Thursday night as they bid to continue their title bid.

But former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing the home side to claim a narrow 2-1 win over the Reds in Thursday night’s clash.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “This is a cracking game and Liverpool will be on such a high.

“I genuinely thought Liverpool looked tired and leggy, especially at the end, against Manchester United. Have they enough to come in and cover this one up?

“Jurgen Klopp took Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino off in the latter stages, but it was a case of hanging in there and going a bit more defensively. I have never really seen that from Klopp but some of those players were dead on their feet

“As cool as Virgil van Dijk and the back four have been, there was a vulnerability there. It was a massive game and they got the result.

“That being said, I see Liverpool’s first defeat of the season coming on Thursday, but it will not change the destiny of the Premier League title.

“Wolves relish the games against the top-six sides. Wolves looked assured at Anfield but got nothing from it. Klopp may make some changes and it could disrupt them a little bit.”

Liverpool FC will return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round.

After that, Klopp’s men will travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday 29 January.

