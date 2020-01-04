Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves v Man United in FA Cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Wolves to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup third round at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat by their bitter rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night to make a disappointing start to the new year and new decade.

Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos got on the score-sheet in the first half to help Arsenal secure their first Premier League win under Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United’s defeat was their first in three games to end a winning run which had helped the Red Devils close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Wolves, meanwhile, slumped to successive Premier League losses following a 2-1 defeat by relegation candidates Watford at Vicarage Road on New Year’s Day.

Manchester United secured a point in a 1-1 draw at Wolves back in August after Ruben Neves cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener for the visitors.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Wolves to edge to a narrow win against Manchester United at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

“I know Wolves were beaten by Watford on Wednesday but generally they have been excellent,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Manchester United are not great on the road and while people say they are inconsistent, I would just call them soft, mentally. They are not competitive enough, and they don’t have enough strong characters in their side.

“It is not so much their results that are the problem, it is the fact that when they do get beaten, they are usually absolutely woeful.

“It is a fact of life in football that when the other team are playing well and you’re not, you have to stop them. And United just cannot do that.”

Manchester United have won the FA Cup on twelve occasions to make the 20-time English champions one of the competition’s most-successful teams.

The Red Devils are in fifth position in the Premier League table as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to steer Manchester United to a top-four finish.

