Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Man United in FA Cup

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester United will draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils slumped to a 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Manchester United missed out on the chance to record successive Premier League victories after goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the first half.

Wolves, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Watford in their Premier League fixture on Wednesday afternoon as they suffered back-to-back top-flight defeats.

The 20-time English champions played out a 1-1 draw with Wolves back in August when Ruben Neves cancelled out Anthony Martial’s goal.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is backing Wolves and Manchester United to play out a draw in their FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday afternoon.

“Wolves have lost three of their last five league games following their defeat at a resurgent Watford in midweek, but they are a quality side although I expect Manchester United to get a replay at Molineux even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were disappointing at the Emirates at New Year,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Wolves are unbeaten in their last four games against United including a 2-1 success in the quarter-final of the same competition last season.

“A draw would be a good result for United, but I expect them to get a replay from what promises to be a wonderful tie played in a terrific atmosphere.”

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Chelsea FC, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

The Red Devils have won the FA Cup on 12 occasions but Manchester United haven’t got their hands on the trophy since Louis van Gaal’s spell in charge.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final next week after their third-round tie against Wolves in the FA Cup.

