‘Master’: Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal star’s display in 3-2 win over Everton

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker hailed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s finishing after the Arsenal captain scored twice in a 3-2 win against Everton at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners were looking to record successive Premier League victories for the first time under Mikel Arteta since his appointment back in December.

Everton made the breakthrough in the first minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an overhead kick following some poor Arsenal defending.

Arsenal equalised thanks to Eddie Nketiah’s 27th-minute goal before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang edged the home side into the lead six minutes later.

The Gabon international’s first goal of the game was cancelled out on the stroke of half-time when Richarlison equalised in the fourth minute of added time.

Aubameyang, though, came to Arsenal’s rescue after the break when the Gunners captain scored 26 seconds into the second half to earn Arteta another three points.

Match Of The Day host Lineker was particularly impressed with Aubameyang’s finishing in the Premier League clash, especially his finish for his first goal of the game.

Lineker posted: “There are some players that when they’re one-on-one with the keeper, you just know they’ll score. @Aubameyang7 is one of them. Master of his craft.”

Former Tottenham striker Lineker was impressed with the first half performances of both teams in an entertaining fixture at The Emirates.

Lineker posted on Twitter: “As mid-table clashes go, the first half of this mid-table clash was anything but mid-table. Top table tweet.”

Outspoken Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan took to Twitter to praise the Gunners for digging deep and securing three points.

Morgan wrote on his social media account: “Phew. Well played lads. #afc”

Arsenal have scored seven goals in their last two Premier League games after easing to a 4-0 win over Newcastle United and 3-2 victory over Everton.

The Gunners will take on Olympiakos in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash at The Emirates on Thursday after a 1-0 win in Greece last week.

