‘Master’: Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal star’s display in 3-2 win over Everton

Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal's 3-2 win against Everton on Twitter on Sunday

Social Spy
By Social Spy Sunday 23 February 2020, 18:50 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker hailed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s finishing after the Arsenal captain scored twice in a 3-2 win against Everton at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners were looking to record successive Premier League victories for the first time under Mikel Arteta since his appointment back in December.

Everton made the breakthrough in the first minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an overhead kick following some poor Arsenal defending.

Arsenal equalised thanks to Eddie Nketiah’s 27th-minute goal before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang edged the home side into the lead six minutes later.

The Gabon international’s first goal of the game was cancelled out on the stroke of half-time when Richarlison equalised in the fourth minute of added time.

Aubameyang, though, came to Arsenal’s rescue after the break when the Gunners captain scored 26 seconds into the second half to earn Arteta another three points.

Match Of The Day host Lineker was particularly impressed with Aubameyang’s finishing in the Premier League clash, especially his finish for his first goal of the game.

Lineker posted: “There are some players that when they’re one-on-one with the keeper, you just know they’ll score. @Aubameyang7 is one of them. Master of his craft.”

Former Tottenham striker Lineker was impressed with the first half performances of both teams in an entertaining fixture at The Emirates.

Lineker posted on Twitter: “As mid-table clashes go, the first half of this mid-table clash was anything but mid-table. Top table tweet.”

Outspoken Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan took to Twitter to praise the Gunners for digging deep and securing three points.

Morgan wrote on his social media account: “Phew. Well played lads. #afc”

Arsenal have scored seven goals in their last two Premier League games after easing to a 4-0 win over Newcastle United and 3-2 victory over Everton.

The Gunners will take on Olympiakos in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash at The Emirates on Thursday after a 1-0 win in Greece last week.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Luke Shaw
Gary Neville: Man United star is finally close to his best again
Luke Shaw
Gary Neville: Man United star is finally close to his best again
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard admits Christian Pulisic injury is ‘difficult’
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Watford
Mikel Arteta
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mason Mount
Frank Lampard opens up about Mason Mount form at Chelsea FC
Martin Keown
Martin Keown sends urgent message to Arsenal about 18-year-old’s future
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool FC to sign two top Bundesliga forwards
ScoopDragon Football News Network