Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to pay tribute to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the forward helped to fire Arsenal to a 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

After a goalless first half at The Emirates, Aubameyang made the breakthrough in the 54th minute when he headed home a cross from Nicolas Pepe to put his side ahead.

Arsenal then netted a second just three minutes later when summer signing Pepe fired in a first-time finish from Bukayo Saka’s cross.

Mesut Ozil, who performed well throughout, netted a third for the Gunners when he turned home Alexandre Lacazette’s pass in the 89th minute, before the Frenchman added a fourth shortly after with a superb finish in stoppage time.

The victory was a welcome one for Arsenal and it was just their seventh in total in the Premier League this season.

England legend Lineker knows a thing or two about scoring goals, and the former Tottenham striker took to Twitter to praise Aubameyang after his strike on Sunday.

After Aubameyang’s opener, Lineker wrote: “Where there’s a goalscorer there’s hope…and @Aubameyang7 is one hell of a goalscorer.”

Aubameyang has now scored 15 goals and made one assist in 23 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season.

Next up for the Gunners is a trip to Olympiakos to take on the Greek side in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday night.

Arsenal remain in 10th place in the Premier League table after Sunday’s victory at The Emirates, and their next top-flight game is a home clash against Everton next Sunday.

