Arteta makes honest admission about Aubameyang at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal are going to face a challenge in trying to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay and sign a new deal with the club.

The Gabon forward once again underlined his importance to Arteta’s side on Sunday afternoon when he scored twice in the Gunners’ 3-2 victory over Everton at The Emirates.

Aubameyang has now scored 17 goals and made one assist in the Premier League for Arteta’s men and the forward is widely regarded as one of the top-flight’s most prolific goal-scorers.

The north London side will be keen to resolve Aubameyang’s future as the summer transfer window approaches.

As things stand, the 30-year-old’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2021, meaning that he could potentially end up leaving Arsenal on a free transfer next year.

And Arteta has admitted that the north London side will have to convince Aubameyang that the club is moving in the right direction under his management.

Asked if Arsenal can convince Aubameyang to stay, Arteta told Sky Sports: “Hopefully, and not just the wins, but what we are trying to do, to ensure that he enjoys it every time he is on the pitch, to feel he is part of what we are trying to build here. I think he is in that mindset at the moment.

“I think it has been tough for him, a player like him has had a lot of disappointments over the last few years because he has big expectations, he wants to play for the biggest club, in the biggest tournament, and be up there with the best players in the world.

“We have to try to support him and try to give him everything as a club so that he feels fulfilled here. That is the challenge we have.

“He needs to feel fulfilled, when he does that, we show appreciation too. Unfortunately, we are not that good that we can allow players not to do that [just score and not work].”

Arsenal will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Olympiakos in the return leg of their last-32 clash.

