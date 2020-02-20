Mikel Arteta talks up Bukayo Saka’s influence at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta explains why he's been so impressed by Bukayo Saka's attitude at Arsenal this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 20 February 2020, 05:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he has been impressed by Bukayo Saka’s willingness to learn since he took over as Arsenal boss in December.

The 18-year-old’s primary position is as a left winger, but he has been thrown into the left-back role at The Emirates in recent games following injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Saka has been impressing with his performances in the back four in recent games and he notched up an assist during the 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The teenager has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season and has been earning lots of praise for his solid form for the Gunners.

Now, Arteta has opened up about why he has been so impressed by Saka’s attitude since he was appointed as Arsenal’s new head coach late last year.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Arteta said: “He’s learning that you are able to adapt and that you are able to sacrifice for the team, and [you learn that you] don’t use excuses,” he said.

“If you are moved, to say ‘OK, now if I do not play good, I have the right excuse because this is not my position’.

“It’s the complete opposite, try to learn, try to pick things up straight away and try to be more productive for the team, and I think he [Saka] has done it really, really well.

“Those game moments, you have to read them and when you play more games and you become more mature, you start to make better decisions all the time because you can sniff where the danger is, depending on the result, how many minutes are played and what happened in the last two actions. And we have to help him to do that.”

Saka will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Europa League action on Thursday night with a trip to Greece to take on Olympiakos.

The Gunners will then switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Everton on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand reacts to Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool FC
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer predicts where Arsenal will finish this season
Matteo Guendouzi
Mikel Arteta explains why he dropped Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal squad
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: What I really think of Man United’s January signings
Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette praises Mikel Arteta after ending Arsenal goal drought
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: What I really think of Man United’s January signings
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer predicts where Arsenal will finish this season
Elina Svitolina
Dubai Premier 2020: Draw opens up as former champs Bencic and Svitolina fall at first hurdle
ScoopDragon Football News Network