‘His work ethic is incredible’: Arteta raves about Arsenal summer signing

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he has been thoroughly impressed by Kieran Tierney’s attitude and application in Arsenal training in recent weeks.

The Scot has made something of a stuttering start to life at Arsenal after having signed for the Gunners from Celtic in the summer transfer window last year.

Tierney has struggled with a string of niggling injury problems and the 22-year-old left-back has only made a total of four appearances in the Premier League so far.

The defender is currently working hard on a return to full fitness for the Gunners after having dislocated his shoulder against West Ham United back in December.

Tierney will definitely not be fit for Arsenal’s home clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, but Arteta has admitted that he has been very impressed by what he has seen from the defender in recent days.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Arsenal’s website, Arteta said: “He is making very good progress but we need to wait for the bone and the attachment to the tendon to heal before he can make any contact.

“He has been training, his work ethic is incredible, I have been really impressed with him so hopefully we can get him back soon but we need to be a little bit patient with him.”

Arteta added: “It was like a mini pre-season for us in Dubai.

“We had time to work on a lot of our principles: how we want to set up against different formations, the relevant things we need to work on [both] on and off the ball.”

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

They will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they travel to Greece to take on Olympiakos in the first leg of their last 32 clash.

