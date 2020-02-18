‘We feel better’: Aubameyang explains what’s changed at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lifts the lid on what has changed at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta's appointment at the club

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 18 February 2020, 00:15 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he and his Arsenal team-mates are “feeling better” playing under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as the north London side’s new head coach back in December.

Arteta oversaw just his second Premier League victory since his appointment on Sunday afternoon when Arsenal claimed a 4-0 win over Newcastle United at The Emirates.

Arsenal have shown some signs of improvement since Arteta was brought in at The Emirates and the Gunners will still be hoping of keeping their faint hopes of finishing in the top four alive this season.

And Gunners striker Aubameyang, who scored Arsenal’s opener against the Magpies, has lifted the lid on what has changed at Arsenal.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports after Sunday’s win, Aubameyang replied when asked about the environment under Arteta: “Yeah it’s changed.

“We feel better, we have an idea of playing and it’s very clear so we try to maintain this level. We’re happy to keep going like this.”

Arsenal, who remain in 10th place in the table, will return to Premier League action when they take on Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Before that, they will travel to Greece to take on Olympiakos in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Reece James
‘He’s going to be a huge player’: Lampard raves about Chelsea FC youngster
Reece James
‘He’s going to be a huge player’: Lampard raves about Chelsea FC youngster
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
‘I’m nowhere near’: Mason Greenwood makes admission to Man United fans
Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe (Photo: Arsenal / Instagram)
Mikel Arteta explains how he’ll get the best out of Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal
N'Golo Kante
‘Very difficult’: N’Golo Kante warns Chelsea FC about Man United threat
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC open talks about signing Jadon Sancho – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gael Monfils
Rotterdam 2020: Gael Monfils beats Auger-Aliassime to win 10th title – back-to-back for first time
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)
Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC is the best in the world
ScoopDragon Football News Network