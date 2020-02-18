‘We feel better’: Aubameyang explains what’s changed at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he and his Arsenal team-mates are “feeling better” playing under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as the north London side’s new head coach back in December.

Arteta oversaw just his second Premier League victory since his appointment on Sunday afternoon when Arsenal claimed a 4-0 win over Newcastle United at The Emirates.

Arsenal have shown some signs of improvement since Arteta was brought in at The Emirates and the Gunners will still be hoping of keeping their faint hopes of finishing in the top four alive this season.

And Gunners striker Aubameyang, who scored Arsenal’s opener against the Magpies, has lifted the lid on what has changed at Arsenal.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports after Sunday’s win, Aubameyang replied when asked about the environment under Arteta: “Yeah it’s changed.

“We feel better, we have an idea of playing and it’s very clear so we try to maintain this level. We’re happy to keep going like this.”

Arsenal, who remain in 10th place in the table, will return to Premier League action when they take on Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Before that, they will travel to Greece to take on Olympiakos in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip