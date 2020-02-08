Pundit warns Arsenal about Aubameyang situation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Kevin Campbell has warned Arsenal that they will have to prepare to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer if he fails to sign a new contract with the Gunners.

The Gabon international’s situation at The Emirates has been something of a source of speculation in recent weeks as the clock ticks down on his current deal.

Aubameyang’s current contract at Arsenal is due to expire at the end of next season and that means that the Gunners must convince him to sign a new deal soon or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

The 30-year-old has been Arsenal’s most consistent performer this season and he has scored 14 goals and made one assist in the Premier League for the Gunners.

However, former Arsenal man Campbell feels that the Gunners will have to make a clear decision about the attacker’s future this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Campbell said: “My thoughts are Arsenal can’t afford to be in a difficult situation, sticky situation, having a player run his contract down anymore.

“I think it’s got to be put on the table to Aubameyang and I’m sure, if they’re in their right mind, they’ve been negotiating.

“So it’s going to come to the summer, it’s going to come to a head in the summer. If Aubameyang isn’t going to sign, they’re going to have to sell him.

“They’re going to have to get something for him in order to replace him. I think that’s the key.

“We can’t afford to lose his goals but a different solution probably has to come about. And this is where a lot of the trust in [Mikel] Arteta is going to come into play.

“I think either way, if he’s going to run his contract down, he’s going to have to be sold.”

Arsenal are currently enjoying their winter break from the Premier League and they will not return to action until they face Newcastle United at The Emirates next weekend.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip