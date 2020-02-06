Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli opens up about his international future

Gabriel Martinelli reveals that he has the option of playing for Italy ahead of Brazil

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 6 February 2020, 04:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Gabriel Martinelli has refused to rule out playing for Italy instead of Brazil at international level.

The 18-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Arsenal this season after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Ituano last summer.

The teenager has scored 10 goals and made two assists for the north London side after having been given ample time to impress for the Gunners.

He has found himself as a regular starter in the first team in recent weeks following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent suspension in the Premier League.

Martinelli has now revealed that he has the option of playing for Italy at international level and he has not ruled out the prospect of playing for the Azzurri.

“I have Italian citizenship from my father,” said Martinelli.

“So I have the option of playing for Brazil or Italy. But that’s just the future; I have to keep working here at Arsenal, and only then we will see what lies ahead.”

Martinelli will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Newcastle United at The Emirates.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they seek Champions League qualification this season.

The north London side will then face Olympiakos, Portsmouth and West Ham United in their next three games, as they look to make inroads in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United are going to finish
Reece James
‘He’s a weapon for us’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC starlet
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC are going to finish
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United are going to finish
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to sell 25-year-old flop – report
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans about Christian Pulisic injury
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Reece James
‘He’s a weapon for us’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC starlet
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba makes clear decision about his Man United future – report
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network