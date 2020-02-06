Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli opens up about his international future

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Gabriel Martinelli has refused to rule out playing for Italy instead of Brazil at international level.

The 18-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Arsenal this season after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Ituano last summer.

The teenager has scored 10 goals and made two assists for the north London side after having been given ample time to impress for the Gunners.

He has found himself as a regular starter in the first team in recent weeks following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent suspension in the Premier League.

Martinelli has now revealed that he has the option of playing for Italy at international level and he has not ruled out the prospect of playing for the Azzurri.

“I have Italian citizenship from my father,” said Martinelli.

“So I have the option of playing for Brazil or Italy. But that’s just the future; I have to keep working here at Arsenal, and only then we will see what lies ahead.”

Martinelli will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Newcastle United at The Emirates.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they seek Champions League qualification this season.

The north London side will then face Olympiakos, Portsmouth and West Ham United in their next three games, as they look to make inroads in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

