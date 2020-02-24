Granit Xhaka opens up about Arsenal life under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Granit Xhaka has revealed his delight at how working with Mikel Arteta has helped to turn his Arsenal career around.

The Switzerland international’s future at The Emirates has been a source of speculation this season after his public falling out with Arsenal fans during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace back in October.

Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy by Unai Emery and he appeared to be on his way out of the north London club.

However, the midfielder has now revealed that he held a meeting with new Gunners boss Arteta at the start of the his reign and the 27-year-old is now back enjoying his football again.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Xhaka said: “I have to smile a little bit because I am very, very happy to be back and to enjoy what I love the most: playing for this club and playing football.

“I had a very, very good meeting with him [Arteta] three days after he came into this club. He told me a lot of things and I was very open with him and he was very open with me.

“And now we are here, we are both very happy to bring this club to where they have to be.”

Xhaka will be hoping to be involved when Arsenal take on Olympiakos in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday night.

The north London side are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season and they will take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday 2 March before returning to Premier League action with a clash against West Ham United on Saturday 7 March.

