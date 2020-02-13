Hector Bellerin: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Hector Bellerin (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hector Bellerin believes that the Arsenal squad have already shown major signs of improvement since Mikel Arteta was brought in as the club’s new manager.

The Spanish head coach is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having been brought in to replace Unai Emery at the end of December.

Arsenal have shown some signs of improvement in their recent performances but results are still inconsistent, with the Gunners having drawn their last four games in the Premier League.

Arteta will be hoping to help Arsenal produce some consistency in the Premier League between now and the end of the season as they bid to keep their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Bellerin and his team-mates have been working in Dubai at a warm-weather training camp this week and the right-back has now opened up about life under Arteta so far.

“Mikel has always been very tactical in his work and in his whole life, he’s very professional with very clear ideas,” Bellerin told Arsenal’s website.

“It’s very early doors in time. [Mikel] has a new philosophy and the way he has implemented it in the last few games that we’ve played, there’s been a big change.

“I think sometimes we need to be a bit more efficient in front of goal [but] that’s also something that comes with confidence, when you see that you’re playing better and controlling games better, the goals are something that’s going to come. I’m sure you’re going to see that very quickly.

“For us, the promise is that we’re trying to get better every single day. When a different coach comes, there are different things that you’re being asked to do.

“The most important thing is to get things right and I think with the coaching that we’re getting and the tactical advice, if we do the things that they’re asking us to do we’re going to be successful.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against Newcastle United.

The north London side will then switch their attentions towards preparing for their game against Olympiakos in the Europa League last 32 next week.

