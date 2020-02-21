Arsene Wenger makes admission about Liverpool FC going unbeaten

Arsene Wenger discusses the possibility of Liverpool FC finishing the season unbeaten

The Sport Review staff
Friday 21 February 2020
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he can envisage Liverpool FC emulating his former Arsenal side by going the whole Premier League season unbeaten.

The Merseyside outfit have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won all but one of their games in the top flight.

Liverpool FC are currently 22 points clear at the top of the table, and their only dropped points so far this term have come during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

With the Reds in such fine form, and with only 12 games left to play this term, it is inevitably being suggested that Liverpool FC could end up unbeaten this season.

Now, former Arsenal manager Wenger has openly admitted that he can see Liverpool FC finishing the season without losing a game in the Premier League – and he feels that they can even surpass the Gunners’ famous 49-game unbeaten run.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “They are doing exceptionally well.

“They put a team together that is very efficient, very consistent and has good fighting qualities as well, so let’s see. The records are there to be beaten and they can do it.”

When asked if he would be sad to see Jurgen Klopp take his record, Wenger added: “He has to fight for himself and I would completely understand that.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their home clash against West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night.

