Mikel Arteta claims he’s ‘changed the energy’ at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta says that he and his coaching staff have successfully “changed the energy” at Arsenal following his appointment back in December.

The Spaniard has been settling into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as the north London club’s new head coach following the sacking of Unai Emery last year.

The Gunners made a stuttering start to the Premier League season to leave them well off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification and a top-four finish.

There have been some positive signs of improvement at Arsenal since Arteta took over, although results have still not been as consistent as the former midfielder would have liked.

Arteta has now opened up about what he has been working to change at The Emirates since his appointment at the back-end of last year.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before the clash with Newcastle United on Sunday, Arteta said: “The first thing was to make those changes in terms of our culture, how we live together, some of the behaviours that I expect from players and staff and some of the values that we have to have at this club.

“I think we changed the energy at this club. I think we brought the team and the fans together, which wasn’t an easy thing to do.

“And then, on the playing side, I think we are starting to see some signs of how I want the team to play, how I want it to behave, and the type of passion and commitment that the players have to show under me.”

Arsenal – who ended up fifth and without a trophy under Emery last term – will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Olympiakos in the last 32 in Greece.

After that, they will turn their attentions towards their home clash with Everton next weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip