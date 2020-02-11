Mikel Arteta makes prediction about where Arsenal will finish

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta is refusing to give up on the prospect of Arsenal finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form throughout the Premier League season and they have only picked up six wins in the top flight so far this term.

Their stuttering form has left them languishing down in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

The Gunners have some important games coming up as they prepare for their final 13 games of the campaign.

And although the Spanish head coach admits that Arsenal are well off the pace as things stand, he is refusing to rule out the possibility of a top-four finish this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Arteta said when asked if Arsenal are still in the top four race: “I want to go game by game.

“At the moment we are far from it, but there are a lot of games to play. It is very tight.

“Everybody is giving points away. It will depend on us. If we are able to put three or four wins in a row, we will be much closer.

“I just want to improve game by game and day by day. I think we have to talk about the present and not much about the future.

“Every time we have been talking about the future and what we can do. It is time to focus on what we have at the moment and how can we maximise our resources here.

“We came here to work [in Dubai], it was like a mini pre-season. I wanted to use it to work on our principles and our styles of play, and as well how we live together.

“We are really happy that we made that decision. We came here to work, it was not a holiday. We have been working really hard.

“We have been working on things that will be good for us over the next few months.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League home clash against Newcastle United at The Emirates this weekend.

The north London side – who finished in fifth place and without a trophy under Unai Emery last term – will then switch their focus towards Europa League affairs and their clash against Olympiakos in the last 32.

