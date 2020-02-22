Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal teenager has been impressing him

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has admitted his delight at the way Bukayo Saka has been performing for Arsenal in recent games.

Saka has been earning rave reviews in recent weeks following his run in the first team under the Spanish head coach.

The 18-year-old has scored three goals and made seven assists for Arsenal so far this season in all competitions, and he set up Alexandre Lacazette for the Gunners’ winner against Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Saka has been playing at left-back in recent games despite his main position being on the left wing.

And Arteta has revealed his delight at the way Saka has been performing for the north London side of late.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said: “We try to put him in the right position, surrounded by the right players in the right position.

“He’s not a full-back. He’s responded in the right way, he’s got a lot of courage. I’m very pleased with his performance.”

Saka will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Everton in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners – who are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table – will then host Olympiakos in the return leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday night next week.

